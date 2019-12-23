App
Jharkhand
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindalco restarts production at Muri alumina plant in Jharkhand

The plant initiated the start-up process after receiving consent to operate from the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board (JSPCB), it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Hindalco Industries on December 23 said it has restarted production at Muri alumina plant in Jharkhand. "Operations of the alumina plant of the company situated at Muri, Jharkhand, were suspended due to spillage in the red mud cake storage area...This is to inform you that Muri refinery in Jharkhand has re-started production of alumina," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Going forward, the company may not need to import alumina, the filing said.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 05:25 pm

tags #Business #Hindalco Industries #Jharkhand

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

