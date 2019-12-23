Hindalco restarts production at Muri alumina plant in Jharkhand

Hindalco Industries on December 23 said it has restarted production at Muri alumina plant in Jharkhand. "Operations of the alumina plant of the company situated at Muri, Jharkhand, were suspended due to spillage in the red mud cake storage area...This is to inform you that Muri refinery in Jharkhand has re-started production of alumina," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The plant initiated the start-up process after receiving consent to operate from the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board (JSPCB), it said.