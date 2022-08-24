Hindalco develops India's first all-aluminium railway wagon

Hindalco Industries, the Aditya Birla Group metals flagship, has developed the country's first all-aluminium railway wagon that is 3.2 tons lighter than a steel rake.

Speaking at Hindalco's annual general meeting on August 23, chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla termed the wagon, made from lightweight, high-strength aluminium alloys, a game-changer.

The wagon will enable savings of 1,500 tons in carbon emissions a year. It will boost the logistics efficiency of coal transportation and also fast tracks India's decarbonisation journey, Birla said.

"Even if 5 percent of the 2 lakh railway wagons that the government plans to introduce are made of aluminium, potential CO2 savings will be in the region of 15 million tons per year,” he said.

The company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments include achieving net carbon neutrality, water positivity, no net loss of biodiversity, and zero waste to landfill by 2050.

The big capex plans

The company has earmarked a total capital expenditure of about $8 billion over the next five years in its arm Novelis and India.

Novelis has found potential investment opportunities of $ 4.5 billion. The company had identified potential investment opportunities of nearly $3 billion in India, Birla said.