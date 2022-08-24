English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Hindalco develops India's first all-aluminium railway wagon

    Hindalco's ESG commitments include achieving net carbon neutrality, water positivity, no net loss of biodiversity and zero waste to landfill by 2050

    August 24, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
    Hindalco Industries

    Hindalco Industries

    Hindalco Industries, the Aditya Birla Group metals flagship, has developed the country's first all-aluminium railway wagon that is 3.2 tons lighter than a steel rake.

    Speaking at Hindalco's annual general meeting on August 23, chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla termed the wagon, made from lightweight, high-strength aluminium alloys, a game-changer.

    The wagon will enable savings of 1,500 tons in carbon emissions a year. It will boost the logistics efficiency of coal transportation and also fast tracks India's decarbonisation journey, Birla said.

    "Even if 5 percent of the 2 lakh railway wagons that the government plans to introduce are made of aluminium, potential CO2 savings will be in the region of 15 million tons per year,” he said.

    The company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments include achieving net carbon neutrality, water positivity, no net loss of biodiversity, and zero waste to landfill by 2050.

    Close

    The big capex plans

    The company has earmarked a total capital expenditure of about $8 billion over the next five years in its arm Novelis and India.

    Novelis has found potential investment opportunities of $ 4.5 billion. The company had identified potential investment opportunities of nearly $3 billion in India, Birla said.

     
    Tags: #Hindalco #Hindalco Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla #Hindalco railway wagon
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 12:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.