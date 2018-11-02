App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 07:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindalco arm Novelis Q2 net income at $116 mn, down 62%

The US-based company, which deals in aluminium rolled products, had reported a net income of $307 million in the same period last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Novelis Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, posted 62 percent decline in net income at $116 million in the September quarter.

The US-based company, which deals in aluminium rolled products, had reported a net income of $307 million in the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

"Novelis...net income attributable to its common shareholder of $116 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared to $307 million in the prior year period," the statement said.

Net sales of Novelis during the September quarter increased 12.2 percent to $3,136 million, driven by higher average aluminum prices, higher total shipments and a more favourable product mix.

Shipments of flat-rolled products increased one percent to a record high 807 kilo tonne, it said.

Novelis said that on November 1 it secured financing for the pending Aleris acquisition by entering into commitment letters with a group of banks to provide up to $775 million of an incremental term loan with a five-year maturity, and up to a $1.5 billion short-term bridge loan with a one-year maturity.

"We expect to replace the bridge loan with permanent financing soon after closing, depending on market conditions," it said.

Novelis is the global leader in aluminum rolled products and the world's largest recycler of aluminum.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 06:59 pm

tags #Business #earnings #Novelis Inc

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.