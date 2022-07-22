English
    Hindalco , Aequs sign strategic pact in commercial aerospace sector

    The move will strengthen the commercial aerospace business of Aequs Pvt Ltd.

    PTI
    July 22, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST
     
     
    Aditya Birla Group's metals flagship Hindalco Industries and Aequs have entered into a strategic pact for long-term collaboration and joint business development in the commercial aerospace sector. The move will strengthen the commercial aerospace business of Aequs Pvt Ltd.

    "Aequs has executed strategic partnership agreement for supply of raw materials including, billets and extrusions by Hindalco Industries Ltd (Hindalco) through its manufacturing units and/or its subsidiary, Hindalco Almex Aerospace Ltd (HAAL) to be ultimately consumed by commercial aerospace OEMs," Hindalco said in a filing to BSE. OEMs refer to original equipment manufacturers.

    Given the size of Hindalco, the quantity of raw materials to be supplied to Aequs under the pact is "miniscule", it said.

    "Additionally, this business involves long development and qualification cycles, given the industry standards involved," it said. Hindalco Industries, a USD 26 billion metals powerhouse, is an industry player in aluminium and copper.
    PTI
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 01:08 pm
