Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 08:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Hind Copper's Malanjkhand underground mine to begin production next fiscal

The current mine expansion plan of the Hindustan Copper, it said, has been enhanced from 12.4 MTPA to 20 MTPA.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Hindustan Copper Ltd today said its Malanjkhand copper project in Madhya Pradesh having a capacity of 50 lakh tonnes per annum (MTPA) is progressing well and the plans have been firmed up to begin production from underground mine in the coming financial year.

"The company's flagship project, Malanjkhand underground mine of annual capacity 50 lakh tonne is progressing well. Fifty percent of the physical progress has been completed," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Likewise, tender has been issued for construction and operations of Chapri-Sidheswar mine, a new project at Ghatsila with a capacity 1.5 MTPA.

"Total capital outlay of the above expansion projects is 5,500 crore," it said.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 08:30 am

tags #Business #Hindustan Copper #Market news

