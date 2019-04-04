Hind Copper ore production jumps 12% to 41 lakh tonne in FY19

State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd on Thursday said provisional copper ore production for the 2018-19 fiscal stood at 41.22 lakh tonnes, 12 per cent higher than that of last year.

"The metal-in-concentrate (MIC) production of the only vertically integrated copper miner of the country is 32,439 tonnes in 2018-19, which is the best in the last 16 years," the company said in a statement.

The ore production of the flagship unit of HCL, Malanjkhand Copper Project, has been at an all-time high of 25.42 lakh tonnes during the fiscal year, it said.

Total copper sales volume during 2018-19 was 38,321 tonnes, the highest in the last nine years, the company added.