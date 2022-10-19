Himanta Biswa Sarma invites India, US companies to explore business opportunities in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the heads of Indian and American companies to join hands with his government and explore the opportunities offered by his state, especially in tea, trade and tourism.

Addressing an event hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISP) here on Tuesday night, Sarma also said that in terms of policy and development, the strategically located state is now "at the heart of the country".

The chief minister urged CEOs and heads of several companies of both India and the US to partner with Assam and grab the opportunity that the state offers for investment, according to an official statement.

"Our inherent strengths - the geographical, natural resources, flora and fauna, coupled with enabling policy push guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made Assam a powerhouse of opportunities. From tea to trade and tourism, we offer enormous possibilities for businesses," he said.

Outlining his vision at the interactive round table meet, Sarma said the state government has been working relentlessly on creating a robust environment for investments through a bouquet of policies. The chief minister also welcomed investments in higher education.

On the progress achieved in Assam and the Northeast region, he said, "If you consider policy and development, we are now at the heart of this country. So, that is the kind of difference Prime Minister Modi has brought."

Several CEOs evinced keen interest in partnering with Assam in higher education, skill development, connectivity, infrastructure and telecom sector, the statement said.

President and CEO of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Mukesh Aghi reaffirmed that both India and the US desire to strengthen economic relations and strategic partnership at a time when India is celebrating its 75th year of independence.

National Vice President of the BJP and former MP Baijayant Jay Panda said Modi's vision of mainstreaming the Northeast has seen incredible progress of the region in the last eight years - be it infrastructure or social indices - with Assam leading from the front with Sarma as the chief minister.