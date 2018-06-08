Himachal receives financial assistance of Rs 84.13 crore under NDRF

The Himachal government has received a financial assistance of Rs 84.13 crore from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said today. Thanking the Union government for releasing the aid, Thakur said the state experienced constant rainfall, cloudbursts and landslides leading to severe losses to life, property and crops during the monsoon season in 2017.

All deputy commissioners and departments concerned like Agriculture, Horticulture, MPP and Power, Irrigation and Public Health, PWD and Education had submitted detailed loss and damage reports. Based on these, a comprehensive Memorandum of Losses was prepared and submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs for financial assistance, the chief minister said.

He added that after the receipt of the detailed memorandum, an Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) was deputed to visit calamity-affected areas for spot assessment from December 28 to 30, 2017, and the high level committee recommended the quantum of assistance to the state based on the norms of assistance and the report of the IMCT.

Based on the above recommendations, a sum of Rs 84.13 crore was released to the state under the NDRF during 2018-2019, which was more than the allocation of Rs 81.22 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 63.23 crore in 2016-17, Thakur said.