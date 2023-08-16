Himachal rain hits apple supply in Delhi-NCR markets, prices soar

The death toll in Himachal Pradesh climbed to 60 on August 16 due to landslides and flooding.

The Himachal Pradesh rain fury has hit the supply and prices of fruits, especially apples in various wholesale markets across the national capital region.

Sajjat, owner of the shop Member Fruits, in Okhla Sabzi Mandi, said rain in Himachal Pradesh is always bad news for the markets. According to him, Himachal Pradesh is one of the biggest suppliers of plums, apples and apricots to the wholesale markets in the Delhi-NCR region. “Apple supply is the worst hit. Earlier, trucks would come regularly. But the roads are closed now. They had to return with the supply. Normally, one box of apples would cost around Rs 1, 000 but now due to the rain it is Rs 2,000-3,500,” said Sajjat. He said due to the ongoing situation, other fruits from the region are not being sent in separate trucks. “Farmers are trying to pack plums and apricots are in the same truck as apples.”

Mohammad Mohabbat from Mohabbat Fruits in Keshopur Mandi said he usually buys one box of apples weighing 25 kg at Rs 2,000-2,500 but now with the Himachal situation, the same costs Rs 4,000-5,000. “Previously 40-50 trucks would arrive from Himachal. But now since the road is damaged and rivers are overflowing, only seven to eight arrive,” he said.

Mohammad Imran, the owner of a fruit shop in Azadpur Mandi, said his existing stocks of apples are almost over. “We have informed the Himachal suppliers. They had tried to deliver too but they had to return midway. The fruits had gotten rotten." He said even other fruits from the region are seeing an increase in price by Rs 100/200 per kg.

Mohammed Saddam, owner of Saddam Fruits in West Delhi’s Khera Khurd Village explained how the lack of supply raises the prices. “As the supply is falling short of demand, the prices have risen from Rs 60/70 to 110/120 per kg,” he said.

Dharamvir, a fruit seller from Dwarka, said Himachal apples are ‘very popular’ but the price rise deters customers from buying them. “Per kilogram now costs Rs 120 instead of Rs 60/70. So customers avoid buying them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Himachal Pradesh climbed to 60 on August 16 due to landslides and flooding. According to PTI, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the estimated cost of the destruction incurred during two severe spells of heavy rainfall, one in the current week and another in July, stood at Rs 10,000 crore.