Himachal Pradesh receives first installment of Rs 225 crore for Bulk Drug Park

The Himachal Pradesh government has received its first installment of grant-in-aid of Rs 225 crore for the development of common infrastructure facilities for a bulk drug park in Una district.

The grant-in-aid was given under guidelines of the Promotion of Bulk Drug Park Scheme by the Department of Pharmaceuticals of the central government.

Expressing pleasure on the formation of the state implementing agency (SIA) and release of the first installment, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a statement issue on Saturday night said that the "bulk drug park is a project of national importance and crucial for strengthening the state's existing pharma ecosystem". He said keeping in mind the investment potential of around Rs 8000-10,000 crore and expected employment opportunities for more than 15,000 people, the state government would ensure timely execution of the project.

The government registered the SIA for the Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited (HPBDPIL) with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on February 15, Sukhu said.

PTI