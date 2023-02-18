 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to open International Shivratri Fair on Sunday

PTI
Feb 18, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

About 1,400 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order and manage traffic during the fair, said SP Mandi Shalini Agnihotri.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Image: Wikipedia)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate the seven-day-long International Shivratri Fair on February 19 in Mandi, the District Commissioner said on Saturday.

According to Arindam Chaudhary, the Mandi DM, and also Chairman of Mandi Shivratri Mela Committee, this year 215 hill gods have been invited to the fair, and 150 are expected to attend it.

Chief Deity Kamrunag, popularly known as Bada Dev (God of rains), arrived in Mandi town on Friday.

The deity's contingent was received on the Mandi border by a team of administration along with representatives of the Devta Mela Committee.