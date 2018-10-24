Hilton plans to double portfolio in India in 2-3 years

Global hospitality chain Hilton has planned to double its portfolio in India in next three years riding on the fact that the countrys potential to become third largest lodging market in the world, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Hilton wants to grow organically at a steady pace and it is depending on third party to sign hotels for expansions in the Indian market, Navjit Ahluwalia, senior vice president, country head (India) of Hilton told PTI.

"We have plans to double our portfolio in next three years. Every year we look to growth by signing number of deals," he said on the the sidelines of launching of groups second property in Goa.

Ahluwalia said India should be the third largest lodging market in the world and definitely it holds a great potential for Hilton.

The global hospitality chain has 18 properties in India after launching of its second facility in Goa near Panaji.

Ahluwalia said that Hilton is looking at "double digit RevPAR (Revenue per available room) in India during ongoing fiscal because markets are strong and the hotels are performing well."

He said that groups fees in India is very small compared to the global trend. "We have 55,000 hotels around the world. Potential of growth is what they see as important, he explained.

Ahluwalia said that the Hilton has made its presence spread across India except in the east. It is present in We are in 9-10 cities including Jaipur, Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow amongst others.

The property which was inaugurated in Goa was launched with Goldfinch Hotels, a part of MRG Group.