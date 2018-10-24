App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hilton plans to double portfolio in India in 2-3 years

Hilton wants to grow organically at a steady pace and it is depending on third party to sign hotels for expansions in the Indian market, Navjit Ahluwalia, senior vice president, country head (India) of Hilton told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Global hospitality chain Hilton has planned to double its portfolio in India in next three years riding on the fact that the countrys potential to become third largest lodging market in the world, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Hilton wants to grow organically at a steady pace and it is depending on third party to sign hotels for expansions in the Indian market, Navjit Ahluwalia, senior vice president, country head (India) of Hilton told PTI.

"We have plans to double our portfolio in next three years. Every year we look to growth by signing number of deals," he said on the the sidelines of launching of groups second property in Goa.

Ahluwalia said India should be the third largest lodging market in the world and definitely it holds a great potential for Hilton.

related news

The global hospitality chain has 18 properties in India after launching of its second facility in Goa near Panaji.

Ahluwalia said that Hilton is looking at "double digit RevPAR (Revenue per available room) in India during ongoing fiscal because markets are strong and the hotels are performing well."

He said that groups fees in India is very small compared to the global trend. "We have 55,000 hotels around the world. Potential of growth is what they see as important, he explained.

Ahluwalia said that the Hilton has made its presence spread across India except in the east. It is present in We are in 9-10 cities including Jaipur, Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow amongst others.

The property which was inaugurated in Goa was launched with Goldfinch Hotels, a part of MRG Group.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 04:59 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hilton #Navjit Ahluwalia

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.