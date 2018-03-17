Hillary Clinton fractures right wrist, treated in Jodhpur hospital

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who is on a visit to India, has suffered a hairline fracture on her right wrist after a fall, the director of a private hospital said here today.

Clinton was brought to the hospital at 5 am yesterday and doctors conducted a CT scan and an X-ray on her right hand, Goyal Hospital director Anand Goyal said.

They found a hairline fracture on her wrist following which she was given a temporary cast, he said.

She had injured the hand during a sight-seeing tour of Mandu in Madhya Pradesh on March 12, according to sources in Umaid Bhawan Palace Hotel in Jodhpur where she stayed.