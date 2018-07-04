Hike in kharif crop MSP may cost government additional Rs 33,500 crore

A hike in the minimum support price (MSP) of kharif crops this season may cost the government an additional Rs 33,500 crore as the Centre looks to fulfill its promise to provide farmers a profit margin of 50 percent over cost of production.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs will meet on July 4 to approve the support price of 14 kharif crops including paddy, ragi and cane. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Cabinet will approve the increase in MSP to at least 1.5 times of the production cost in the forthcoming meeting.

The added cost of MSP is 0.2 percent of GDP, according to a Times of India report that quoted a Cabinet note. The share of paddy, which is the main kharif crop, in the additional outgo will be around Rs 12,300 crore.

The MSP for paddy will be Rs 200 higher than the current Rs 1,550 per quintal. Last year, the procurement of paddy stood at 38 million tonnes.

The maximum hike in the MSP could be for ragi, which is expected to be increased by Rs 900 to Rs 2,700 per quintal for 2018-19 crop year (July-June). Ragi will be followed by a 42 percent hike for jowar (sorghum) and 36 percent for bajra (pearl millet).

The hike in MSP of nigerseed (oilseed) and moong (pulse) is also expected to be much higher, the report said.

While calculating the cost of production, the maximum weightage — 53 percent — has been given to labour. Cost of fertilisers, farm animals, pesticides, seeds and irrigation add up to the rest.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that the government will take into account the actual input cost plus unpaid value of family labour while fixing the support price of crops at 50 percent higher than the cost of production.

According to media reports, the agriculture ministry has proposed a higher MSP than what has been recommended by the government advisory body CACP considering growing farm distress because of fall in prices of most crops owing to bumper production.