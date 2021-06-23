Hike in investment limits for ‘cash for green card' reversed; its impact may be short-lived: Report

Behring Regional Center, one among many other regional centres that pool funds from EB-5 investors and sponsor business entities, was able to successfully challenged the modernisation rule. This has resulted in increased investments limits, but the impact of this decision could be short-lived and benefit only a small group of people.

The gist of the challenge in this lawsuit was that the US Department of Homeland Security violated the Administrative Procedure Act when the rule was first implemented leading to the hike limits.

This means that there may be an opportunity in the coming days or weeks, for a limited period to file a new EB-5 application at the reduced $5,00,000.

Largely, the result of this US legislation is that the investments limits have reverted to what it was earlier. For instance, a TEA would require $500,000 and not $900,000.

According to a report by The Times of India, effective November 21,2019, the investment requirements under the EB-5 program otherwise also known as the cash for green card scheme, was hiked from $1.8 million from the earlier $1 million.

Similarly, for Targeted Employment Area (TEA) investments - in rural areas or areas of high unemployment, the investment required was $900,00 as compared to the $500,000 that was levied earlier.

Recently, the EB-5 method has gained popularity among rich Indians. This includes H1B workers who were caught in long queues for a green card. Under it, if the required investments were met and about ten permanent jobs were created, the path towards permanent residency is quicker.

Taking into account the context of the court order, several immigration experts have warned that the outcome is likely to be short-lived, the report said.

Unless the US government gives a short-term temporary extension of the ‘Regional Center Program', which is due to expire in June, attempting to secure new investments using the regional route will not be possible.

Increasing wait time come with an additional risk – a well-to-do project invested in might go bust. In the unlikely case of non-renewal, all investments would be reduced to nought, Moneycontrol had reported earlier.

Currently, the EB-5 route offers two ways to secure investment. One, is via the direct or stand-alone route wherein an individual sets up their own business.

The other is via regional centres, which comes with a sunset clause dated June 30.

The pending decision on the increase in the minimum investment amount for the EB-5 program came to a conclusion earlier on June 23. The EB-5 Final Rule was Invalidated by Federal Court Without Injunction Preventing Rule Reinstatement by Secretary Mayorkas.