Highways projs worth Rs 4.32 lakh cr under implementation: Govt

The government is currently implementing 1,470 highway projects entailing an investment to the tune of Rs 4.32 lakh crore across the country, Parliament was informed today.

"Fourteen hundred seventy projects amounting to Rs 4,32,538 crore having length of 44,108 km are ongoing," Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told Rajya Sabha today in a written reply.

He said, of these, 343 projects are pending.

The projects are likely to be completed by December 2020, Gadkari said.