Highways ministry to float 10 InvITs to raise funds from public for road projects

Representational image.

Minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has said that about 10 public InvITs with different categories and geographies of road projects would be launched in phases, according to an interview published in Mint.

The first such project is expected in the next one month that will raise money from the public and make them part of India’s highway development programme.

“The plan is to raise money for highway development from the public to widen the investment basket in road InvITs that largely gets money from long-term institutional investors, insurance and pension funds and private equity firms. The public can get assured returns on such investments, helping them to benefit from the country’s infrastructure development programme," Gadkari told the daily.

The road and highways sector has not seen investment from public funds via InvIT, so far all road sector InvITs have been private trusts, getting retail investors on board would require Sebi's approval.

InvITs enable direct monetary investment by individual and institutional investors in infrastructure projects which earn them a small portion of the income as return.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to open up its upcoming infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) to retail investors and is also looking at ways to allow this class access to its toll-operate-transfer (TOT) projects in the future, multiple senior officials told Moneycontrol.

A senior NHAI official said a fixed return structure for retail investors is being discussed between the NHAI, the central government and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Read: Sebi cuts listing time for REITs, InvITs by half to 6 days

Retail and small investors are initially expected to invest in completed road projects. This would be accomplished by government-backed InvITs that promise 8 percent returns on a minimum investment of Rs 1 lakh. These returns will be supported by a sovereign guarantee, giving small investors the highest level of security.

The NHAI is also in discussion with the government to offer tax incentives for investments in InvITs to make them more attractive for both retail and foreign institutional investors.

Under the current taxation norms, an investor in InvITs has to pay a short-term capital gains tax of 15 percent on profits made on the sale of units within three years of purchasing them. If InvIT units are sold after three years, the profit is subject to a long-term capital gains tax of 10 percent if the gains exceed Rs 1 lakh.