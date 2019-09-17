Highway construction growth pace may slow down this FY

The pace of construction of national highways may slow down to about 26-27 km per day this financial year from 30 km per day in 2018-19.

A host of issues have caused the slowdown. These include slower awards of contracts, limited budgetary support, high risk aversion of public sector banks to infrastructure projects, worsened liquidity position of NBFCs, disruption in construction activity during monsoon and high cost of land acquisition, said rating agency CARE.

The subdued outlook comes even after a strong start to the year, with about 31 km roads being built a day in the first quarter of 2019.

This was on the back of healthy growth in 2018-19, at 30 km per day, compared to 26.93 km in FY2017-18. The increase was due to huge projects awarded during previous years, sturdy pace of land acquisition during FY2018-19 and slew of reforms taken by government.

But, any shortfall in external borrowings or any shortfall in fundraising under toll-operated transfer model will have a negative impact on construction rate this FY, CARE stated.

In view of the slowdown in pace of awards under the Hybrid Annuity model and the Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) model, CARE Ratings opines that, to keep the pace of construction at the current rate of 30 km per day, it entails private investment under build operate transfer (BOT) model.

Because of traffic and construction risks in the BOT model, developers and lenders are wary of BOT road projects. The government needs to mitigate or eliminate traffic risks and construction risks to attract private investment in BOT road projects by way of extending concession period in case of shortfall in traffic estimates.

The pace of land acquisition by the National Highways Authority of India during FY2018-19 was 13,982 hectare, which was about 47 percent higher than 9,494 hectares acquired in FY2017-18.

The total expenditure for land acquisition increased from Rs 29,200 crores (Rs 3.07 crore per hectare) in FY2017-18 to Rs 34,527 crores (Rs 2.47 crore per hectare) in FY2018-19. The cost of land acquisition has increased by almost three times in recent years compared to Rs 0.9 crore per hectare in FY2013-14.

As a result of this, the cost of land acquisition continues to hover around 25-30 percent of the total capital expenditure for national highways (NH) construction. During FY2019-20, at an average capital outlay of Rs 13-14 crore per km, national highways entail investment of about Rs 1.4-1.5 trillion, which is much higher than the budgetary support.