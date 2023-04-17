 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apr 17, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

With rising funding cost, the NBFCs have increased interest rates for loans against property (LAP) to small and medium-size enterprise (SME) borrowers, which is heightening repayment and refinancing risks for these loans.

Higher interest rate increases repayment amount, limits refinancing options for SME borrowers with loans against property: Moody's

Moody's Investors Service on Monday said higher interest rates have increased repayment amounts and limited refinancing options for SME borrowers who have availed loans against property, heightening default risk for these loans.

"Even if the RBI were to keep rates on hold from here, the repayment amounts will weigh on SME borrowers' capacities to repay debt. Furthermore, the rate increases over the past year have reduced the likelihood that LAP borrowers will be able to refinance their debt on more affordable terms if they can no longer meet repayment amounts," Moody's said.

LAP refers to loans against property.

It said the interest rate hikes over the past year have increased funding costs for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).