High Street Essentials raises Rs 40 cr from Stride Ventures

High Street Essentials Pvt Ltd (HSE), a Delhi-based fashion house and the parent company behind women’s fashion brands FabAlley and Indya, has raised Rs 40 crore from Stride Ventures.

The fashion house also announced Indya’s foray into the premium occasion wear category, with a new range, Indya Luxe. A press release mentioned that the new Luxe range comprises intricately detailed ensembles suitable for the occasion and festive wear, priced between Rs 6,500 and 18,000.

The line consists of more than a hundred Indian occasion wears such as lehenga sets, sarees, and so on which will be launched over the next four to six months and will be a key product expansion focus area for the company going forward. Indya Luxe will retail through the Indya website, key international marketplaces, and exclusive brand outlets (EBOs).

Along with building Indya Luxe, the new capital infusion will be used for expanding the company’s offline footprint. HSE plans to double its offline presence by adding 30 more EBOs - a mix of company-owned stores and franchisees – and another 100 shop-in-shops in large format stores over the next 12-18 months. This year will also mark the company’s offline expansion to international markets with its first physical store in Malaysia.

Founded in 2012 by Shivani Poddar and Tanvi Malik, HSE has a robust omnichannel retail model. HSE’s brands, FabAlley and Indya, currently retail through their websites and applications, horizontal marketplaces, and large format chains such as Lifestyle, and Shoppers Stop, along with 30+ exclusive brand stores across the country.

Poddar and Malik said, “We value the trust and confidence that Stride Ventures has shown in us and are excited about building the company with their support. The investment has come at the right time as we kick start our next leg of success with key category expansions and scaling our offline and online presence to further solidify our position as a leading women's lifestyle and fashion retail company.”

Apoorva Sharma, Partner at Stride Ventures said, “We are elated to support High Street Essentials as they bring a wave of change in the women's fashion and apparel industry. HSE through its bold, inclusive, and fashion-forward brands and robust marketing strategies has been very successful in creating a unique market identity."

The fashion house currently sees an equal split of revenue from its online D2C and offline channels. The company has also expanded its global reach. The release said, “The last financial year has witnessed HSE make big leaps on the product and branding fronts.”

In September 2021, the company announced the signing of Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor as Indya’s first brand ambassador. It also launched two collaborative capsule collections with acclaimed designer Payal Singhal and is planning to launch two new designer collections in AW22 (Autumn/Winter 2022).

Earlier, the company raised Rs 20.75 crore in a round of funding led by existing investors, SAIF Partners and India Quotient.