App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 01:50 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

High-powered panel's recommendations fair and just for all stakeholders: Tata Power

“In all, it is a very fair sharing of responsibility and sharing of benefits,” said Praveer Sinha, MD and CEO of Tata Power.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a relief to Adani Group and Tata Power, the Supreme Court (SC) on October 28 allowed state distribution companies (Discoms) and power producers to move Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to amend the power purchase agreement (PPA) as per the recommendations of the high-powered committee.

Sharing his views, Praveer Sinha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tata Power told CNBC-TV18, “There is a fair and equitable sharing of pain by all the stakeholders. So the utilities or the buyers of power will be allowing the pass-through of coal. The lenders will be taking a 20 paisa cut and the sharing of profit will happen by the project developers of the coal mines. In addition to this, there are two very big upsides which have been given. One is that the developers have to supply 90 percent of the power and not 80 percent which is a present cap and that means additional quantity of power will come to the utilities and DISCOMs which will be at a very notional cost virtually at the variable cost. Second is that the option of extending the PPAs from 25-35 years again since the project would be fully paid for and fully depreciated, they will get a longer period of supply of power at a very notional cost."

“In all, it is a very fair sharing of responsibility and sharing of benefits,” said Sinha.

Speaking about whether the company will get the benefit of the SC order, he mentioned, “As per the HPC report, it has said, effective October 15th. So it is a question of accounting that will have to be done but I think it is little premature, let it go through the whole process of going through the state governments and also the CERC and then only, we will be able to see.”

related news

 

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 12:06 pm

tags #Business #Tata Power #video

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.