Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

High fuel costs, forex rate variation led to Rs 4,685 crore loss for Air India in FY19: Govt

'Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs increased from Rs 7,363 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 10,034 crore in 2018-19 i.e. an increase of almost 28.9 per cent in fuel rates over the previous year,' Puri said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Air India building, Mumbai
Air India building, Mumbai

Increase in fuel costs and impact of foreign exchange rate variation were two major reasons for Air India's operating loss of Rs 4,685 crore in 2018-19, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on November 28.

"Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs increased from Rs 7,363 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 10,034 crore in 2018-19 i.e. an increase of almost 28.9 per cent in fuel rates over the previous year," Puri said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

"The impact of exchange rate variation led to an increase in expenses from Rs 31 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 772 crore in 2018-19," he added.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Air India #Business #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #Lok Sabha

