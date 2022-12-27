 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
High bank deposit rates lure mutual fund investors to FDs

Jinit Parmar
Dec 27, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

With many banks offering interest rates between 6.25 per cent and almost 8 percent on FDs, people are parking funds in them for the short term. In the last 6-7 months, yields on MFs have been restricted to around 6-6.5 percent

With banks raising deposit rates to meet fund crunch, a number of customers are returning to fixed deposit (FD) schemes. Many people who invest in mutual funds (MFs) have started moving their investments to FDs, which are giving more returns than MFs.

Shweta Sharma, an employee at a fintech firm, said she used to invest in MFs but looking at the returns there she transferred some of her investment to FDs.

"I redeemed my MFs and shifted to 7 percent FD rates with HDFC Bank because I don't see MFs giving the same returns as FDs for at least the next two years," she said.

Rishit Sheth, a customer service executive, recently booked an FD with ICICI Bank saying that high rates and easy accessibility to details and services made him invest in FDs with the bank.

“It is simpler to open and close an FD and withdraw funds compared to MFs. Also, I prefer FDs as they are a safer option for short investment terms compared to MFs,” Sheth said.

Following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent 35 basis point hike, banks have increased deposit rates along with lending rates, making FDs more attractive for customers, say experts.