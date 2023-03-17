 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hi-Tech Pipes splits shares in 10:10 ratio to increase liquidity

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

Steel pipes manufacturer Hi-Tech Pipes on Friday split its shares in the ratio of 10:10 to increase liquidity of the stock in the market and boost public participation in shareholding.

Earlier, the company through postal ballot had approved sub-division of its shares from 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each to 10 shares of face value of Re 1 each, it said.

The company had fixed March 17, 2023 as the record date of the stock sub-division plan.

"Company has split the share to increase its liquidity so that small shareholders/investors can also buy company shares," a company spokesperson said.