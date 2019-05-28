App
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 05:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hi-Tech Pipes Q4 PAT up 64% to Rs 8.3 crore

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 5.1 crore in the year-ago-quarter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Steel pipes maker Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd on May 28 reported 64 percent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 8.3 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 5.1 crore in the year-ago-quarter, it said in a statement.

The company's net revenue rose 35 percent to Rs 380.4 crore during January-March quarter as against Rs 282.3 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

"The EBITDA stood at Rs 20.6 crore in Q4 2018-19 as against Rs 15 crore in Q4 2017-18, registering a growth of 37 percent, mainly on account of better operational efficiencies, expansion in higher profitable markets of west and south and increase in sale of value added products," the company added.

The New Delhi-headquartered company has a presence in over 17 states with more than 300 plus distributors across India.

Besides steel pipes, it also produces hollow sections, tubes, cold rolled coils and strips, road crash barriers, solar mounting structures and a variety of other galvanised products.

It has integrated manufacturing facilities at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh, Sanand in Gujarat and Hindupur in Karnataka.
