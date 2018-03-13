App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 12, 2018 07:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

HFCL to build Rs 260-cr optical fibre plant in Telangana

Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL) would set up a Rs 260-crore plant to manufacture optical fibre at Fab City in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL) would set up a Rs 260-crore plant to manufacture optical fibre at Fab City in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana.

The company manufactures optical fibre cables at its Goa plant and at Chennai through its subsidiary HTL Limited. In order to reduce the input cost and overcome the 'worldwide shortage' of fibre supply, the Telangana facility, for which the foundation stone was laid today, is being set up as a backward integration of optical fibre cable manufacturing, the company said in a statement.

The facility is expected to produce 6.4 million fibre kilometres per annum. The project cost is estimated to be Rs 260 crore and it will commence production from April next year.

This manufacturing facility will produce optical fibres mainly used for telecommunication (4G/5G) and various networks for broadband & FTTx in India and abroad, it added.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC