HFCL to build Rs 260-cr optical fibre plant in Telangana

Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL) would set up a Rs 260-crore plant to manufacture optical fibre at Fab City in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana.

The company manufactures optical fibre cables at its Goa plant and at Chennai through its subsidiary HTL Limited. In order to reduce the input cost and overcome the 'worldwide shortage' of fibre supply, the Telangana facility, for which the foundation stone was laid today, is being set up as a backward integration of optical fibre cable manufacturing, the company said in a statement.

The facility is expected to produce 6.4 million fibre kilometres per annum. The project cost is estimated to be Rs 260 crore and it will commence production from April next year.

This manufacturing facility will produce optical fibres mainly used for telecommunication (4G/5G) and various networks for broadband & FTTx in India and abroad, it added.