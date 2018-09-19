App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 12:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

HFCL gets Rs 611 cr order from BSNL for broadband in Madhya Pradesh

The contract is for survey, procurement, supply, trenching, laying, installation, testing and maintenance of optical fibre cable (OFC), accessories and GPON equipment in Madhya Pradesh under Centre's BharatNet programme, HFCL said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telecom equipment maker HFCL said Wednesday it has received advance purchase order worth Rs 611 crore from state-run BSNL for broadband connectivity in Madhya Pradesh.

The total material cost and service cost are Rs 207 crore and Rs 245 crore, respectively aggregating to Rs 452 crore.

"The company shall also provide operation and maintenance services for a period of seven years at a total cost of Rs 59 crore under this project," it added.

Around 1,038 Gram Panchayats in 13 Blocks in Madhya Pradesh will get broadband connectivity with this project, Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HFCL) said.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 12:11 pm

