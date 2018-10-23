App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

HFCL bags Rs 366 cr order from BSNL under Bharat Net project

The company bagged the project for rolling out and maintaining optical fibre based broadband project under BharatNet Phase 2 project which is to be completed by March 31, 2019.

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL has bagged Rs 366 crore contract from state-run telecom firm BSNL for rolling out and maintaining broadband network under the Bharat Net project.

Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL) has received an "advance purchase order worth Rs 366.36 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited," HFCL said in a filing.

The operation and maintenance services will extend for a period of seven years after the warranty of one year.

"Under this package, around 601 gram panchayats in 58 blocks will get broadband connectivity," the filing said.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 08:45 am

