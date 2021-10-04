MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

HFCL bags Rs 288-cr order for Railtel Corp to set up data comm network for defense forces

The order is to be executed within a year, HFCL said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
October 04, 2021 / 10:15 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Monday said it has bagged an order of Rs 286.96 crore from RailTel Corporation for setting up a data communication network for the defence forces. The order is to be executed within a year, HFCL said in a regulatory filing.

"We are pleased to inform all our stakeholders that the company has today bagged an order amounting to around Rs 287.96 crore from the RailTel Corporation of India…for setting up a secured optical packet switched network for defense forces," HFCL said.

The project includes setting up a secured optical packet-switched network with supply, installation, commissioning, testing and training of security system network hardware and software of various specifications inter-alia to develop IT infrastructure etc, within a year.

The hardware and the software provided under the project will be under warranty of 2 years, according to the filing.
PTI
Tags: #Business #HFCL #RailTel Corporation of India
first published: Oct 4, 2021 10:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.