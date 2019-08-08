Hexaware Tech Q2 net up 9% at Rs 151 crore

Hexaware Technologies August 8 reported a 9.3 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in net profit to Rs 151.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Profit in the previous quarter was Rs 138.5 crore.

The profit declined 1.44 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis from Rs 153.5 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,308.3 crore in Q1, up 3.5 percent sequentially and 15.1 percent over last year.

The growth was mostly broad-based barring some softness in manufacturing and consumer segments which degrew 2.5 percent QoQ. Sequentially, banking and financial services grew 2 percent. This is one of the largest revenue generator contributing about 40 percent of the overall revenue.

The biggest growth was from travel and transportation, professional services and healthcare and insurance that grew 11 percent, 10.2 percent and 10.1 percent, respectively compared to the quarter ending March 2019.

Americas is the largest revenue contributor accounting for about 76 percent of the total revenue.

Hexaware signed five new clients in the quarter ended June 2019 with the total contract value worth $36 million. Headcount stood at 18,294 by June 2019-end and attrition was 18.2 percent.

The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 for the quarter ended June 2019.

The company also acquired the US-based Mobiquity for $182 million in June 2019 for its digital offerings on the cloud. Mobiquity group revenue was $70 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.