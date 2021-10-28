MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hertz says it may expand supply of Teslas to Uber to 150,000

Hertz earlier this week said it would order 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022, half of which would be offered exclusively as a rental option for Uber drivers by 2023.

Reuters
October 28, 2021 / 10:49 PM IST

Rental car company Hertz said on Thursday it could expand plans to supply Tesla vehicles to Uber to 150,000 during the next three years from an initial fleet of 50,000, if the partnership is successful.

But Hertz added a chip shortage and other constraints could affect the plan.

Hertz earlier this week said it would order 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022, half of which would be offered exclusively as a rental option for Uber drivers by 2023.

"Hertz will kick off the program by providing up to 50,000 vehicles by 2023 exclusively to Uber drivers. If successful, the program could expand to 150,000 Teslas during the next three years," Hertz said in a statement to Reuters.

"These ambitions could be affected by factors outside of its control, such as semiconductor chip shortages or other constraints," Hertz added.

Close

Hertz Chief Executive Mark Fields disclosed a plan for the possible expansion of Uber partnership during an interview with CNN on Wednesday.

 
Reuters
Tags: #Business #Hertz #Mark Fields #Tesla #World News
first published: Oct 28, 2021 10:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.