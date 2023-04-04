 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Hero Realty partners Saheb Enterprise to build Rs 2,000 crore project in Gurugram

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST

Hero Realty is promoted by Sunil Kant Munjal's Hero Enterprise.

Hero Realty partners Saheb Enterprise to build Rs 2,000 crore project in Gurugram

Hero Realty has tied up with Saheb Enterprise for joint development of a 2 million square feet mixed-use project in Gurugram with potential sales revenue of Rs 2,000 crore.

Hero Realty is promoted by Sunil Kant Munjal's Hero Enterprise.

According to sources, Hero Realty has signed a joint development agreement with Saheb Enterprise, which owns an 8-acre land parcel, for construction of housing and commercial complexes.

The land parcel is located on Dwarka Expressway in Sector 104, Gurugram.