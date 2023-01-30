Hero MotoCorp 'Xooms' in on new 110cc scooter

Betting big on the 110 cc scooter segment to accelerate sales, Hero MotoCorp has rolled out Xoom 110cc scooter in India in three variants – Sheet Drum, Cast Drum and Cast Disc.

The new petrol-powered scooter will be available at an introductory price of Rs 68,599 (LX -Sheet Drum), Rs 71,799 (VX - Cast Drum) and Rs 76,699 (ZX - Cast Drum). Bookings of the new Hero Maestro Xoom will kick off on February 1, 2023.

The new scooter is powered by a 110.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled Fi engine mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The engine is claimed to offer 8.05 bhp output @7,250 rpm and 8.70 Nm of torque @5,750 rpm with a tank capacity of 5.2 litres (mileage not revealed yet)

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, stated, “In scooters, the 110 cc continues to be the biggest segment with more than 60 percent contribution to the scooter market. It is not just amongst the fastest growing sub-segments, but also very well aligned to consumer expectations.”

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more + Show

“At the same time, sporty continues to be the new growth driver for the scooter market and is the fastest-growing sub-segment in the last three years. With 50 percent of Indians below the age of 25 and more than 65 percent below the age of 35, it is imperative this segment's needs should be front and centre of every new development,” he added. Hero Xoom scooter, which uses the same 110cc engine fitted on Maestro, will be available in five colour options - Polestar Blue, Black, Matt Abrax Orange and Pearl Silver White and Sports Red. Related stories Audi takes minority stake in Swiss-based Sauber Group

Renault to reduce stake in Nissan, rebalancing alliance

The Drive Report: The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica The all-new Xoom is equipped with a host of features such as an LED headlamp a well as an X-shaped LED Daytime Running Light (DRL), digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, caller ID and SMS updates, and key alerts such as low fuel indicator and phone battery levels, handle-mounted winkers and 12-inch alloy wheels, integrated rear grip for pillion comfort, among others. It also has features such as the side stand engine cut-off, boot light and mobile charger in the front glove box. Arun Jaura, Chief Technology Officer of the company. said, “The scooter segment has witnessed an increasing preference for two-wheelers with a sporty character, and Hero Xoom hits the sweet spot with its futuristic structure, engineering play and performance.” In the April-December period of 2022-23, Hero MotoCorp sold 2,82,169 units of scooters as compared to 2,41,346 units in the same period last fiscal, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers data. Its motorcycle sales in the April-December period this fiscal were at 36,39,140 units, up from 32,96,294 units in the same period last fiscal. ( With Inputs from PTI.

Moneycontrol News