 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Hero MotoCorp 'Xooms' in on new 110cc scooter

Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

The new scooter is powered by a 110.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled Fi engine mated to a continuously variable transmission.

The all-new Xoom is equipped with a host of features such as an LED headlamp a well as an X-shaped LED Daytime Running Light.

Betting big on the 110 cc scooter segment to accelerate sales, Hero MotoCorp has rolled out Xoom 110cc scooter in India in three variants – Sheet Drum, Cast Drum and Cast Disc.

The new petrol-powered scooter will be available at an introductory price of Rs 68,599 (LX -Sheet Drum), Rs 71,799 (VX - Cast Drum) and Rs 76,699 (ZX - Cast Drum). Bookings of the new Hero Maestro Xoom will kick off on February 1, 2023.

The new scooter is powered by a 110.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled Fi engine mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The engine is claimed to offer 8.05 bhp output @7,250 rpm and 8.70 Nm of torque @5,750 rpm with a tank capacity of 5.2 litres (mileage not revealed yet)

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, stated, “In scooters, the 110 cc continues to be the biggest segment with more than 60 percent contribution to the scooter market. It is not just amongst the fastest growing sub-segments, but also very well aligned to consumer expectations.”

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

Sunday, 29th January, 2023
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Sunday, 29th January, 2023
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show