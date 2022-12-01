English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Hero MotoCorp wholesales rise to 3,90,932 units in November

    The company dispatched 3,49,393 units in November 2021.

    PTI
    December 01, 2022 / 08:04 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said its wholesales increased by 12 per cent to 3,90,932 units.

    The company dispatched 3,49,393 units in November 2021.

    In a statement, Hero MotoCorp said it expects the momentum to build-up in the coming quarters on account of favourable economic indicators, including encouraging farm activity and positive consumer sentiments along with the upcoming marriage season.

    In the domestic market, the company's sales rose to 3,79,839 units as compared with 3,28,862 units in November last year.

    However, exports declined to 11,093 units last month from 20,531 units in 2021.
    PTI
    Tags: #Hero Motocorp #November
    first published: Dec 1, 2022 08:04 pm