Hero Motocorp under govt radar, corporate affairs ministry initiates probe: Sources

Premises linked to Hero Motocorp were raided by the I-T department in March 2022

Automobile major Hero Motocorp is under the government's radar, with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) initiating a probe against the company, CNBC TV-18 reported on June 15, citing sources who are privy to the development.

The investigation has been launched by the MCA after taking cognisance of an earlier probe conducted by the Income Tax department into certain transactions of Hero Motocorp, the persons said.

According to news agency Reuters, the MCA will assess the company's relationship with a third-party vendor in a case related to alleged diversion of funds, and will also examine its ownership structure.

The investigation orders have been issued under Section 210 (1) (c) of the Companies Act, which allows a probe into the affairs of a company in "public interest", and section 216 that permits investigation into the ownership of a company, the sources told CNBC TV-18.

Hero Motocorp has refused to comment on the action reportedly initiated against it. The company told the news channel that it has not received any official communication so far, and is ready to provide all available information when it is approached by a regulatory authority.

In the trading session on June 15, Hero MotoCorp's stock price dropped by four percent to Rs 2,823.

The MCA's order for investigation against the motorcycle manufacturer was preceded by a preliminary inquiry conducted by the Registrar of Companies, the sources who spoke to Reuters claimed. The case was then considered to be fit for a further investigation in "public interest", they added.

Earlier, in March 2022, the I-T department raided premises linked to Hero Motocorp in parts of North India. Sources had told news agency PTI that the raid were part of an investigation into an alleged case of tax evasion, and the officials were looking into the financial documents and business transactions of the company and its promoters.

Hero Motocorp, however, had claimed that the tax inspectors visited its offices and the residence of CEO Pawan Munjal (now vice chairman) as part of a "routine inquiry".