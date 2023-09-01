English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Hero MotoCorp total sales rise 6% to 4,88,717 units in August

    Domestic sales were at 4,72,947 units as compared to 4,50,740 units in August 2022, a growth of 5 percent, it added.

    PTI
    September 01, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST
    Exports increased to 15,770 units from 11,868 units in the corresponding period of last year.

    Exports increased to 15,770 units from 11,868 units in the corresponding period of last year.

    Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported a 6 per cent increase in total sales at 4,88,717 units in August.

    The company had sold 4,62,608 units in the year-ago period, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

    Domestic sales were at 4,72,947 units as compared to 4,50,740 units in August 2022, a growth of 5 percent, it added. Exports, however, increased to 15,770 units from 11,868 units in the corresponding period of last year.

    "There is a likelihood of uptick in customer demand heading into the festive season. The better monsoon across most parts of the country and the decent agricultural activity is also likely to contribute towards positive customer sentiments," the company stated.

    PTI
    Tags: #Hero Motocorp #vehicle sales
    first published: Sep 1, 2023 11:16 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!