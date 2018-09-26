App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 07:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp to hikes prices by up to Rs 900 from October 3

The price hike will translate to an increase of up to Rs 900, although the exact quantum of the increase will vary, basis the model and the specific market

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Country's largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp said it will increase prices of its entire range of products by up to Rs 900 with effect from October 3 in order to offset impact of rising input costs and weakening of rupee against the dollar.

"The revision has been necessitated by the increasing commodity costs and currency depreciation," the company said in a statement.

The price hike will translate to an increase of up to Rs 900, although the exact quantum of the increase will vary, basis the model and the specific market, it added.

MotoCorp currently sells a range of bikes and scooters priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 1 lakh. The company had taken a price of hike of up to Rs 500 last month as well.

Hero MotoCorp shares today ended marginally down at Rs 3,104.50 on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 07:36 pm

tags #Business #Hero Motocorp #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.