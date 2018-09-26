Hero MotoCorp to hikes prices by up to Rs 900 from October 3

Country's largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp said it will increase prices of its entire range of products by up to Rs 900 with effect from October 3 in order to offset impact of rising input costs and weakening of rupee against the dollar.

"The revision has been necessitated by the increasing commodity costs and currency depreciation," the company said in a statement.

The price hike will translate to an increase of up to Rs 900, although the exact quantum of the increase will vary, basis the model and the specific market, it added.

MotoCorp currently sells a range of bikes and scooters priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 1 lakh. The company had taken a price of hike of up to Rs 500 last month as well.

Hero MotoCorp shares today ended marginally down at Rs 3,104.50 on the BSE.