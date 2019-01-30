App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 09:19 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp sets up R&D centre in Germany

It will operate in tandem with Hero's Global R&D hub, the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday announced setting up of its first research and development (R&D) center near Munich in Germany. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hero Tech Center Germany GmbH, is located at Stephanskirchen near Munich.

"Setting up of the Hero Tech Center Germany is a realisation of our aspiration to build an R&D ecosystem that is spread across global geographies," Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal, said.

He added that the center in Germany will be a source of modern technologies with a focus on the global customer base, thereby further strengthening R&D capabilities.

"The tech center will also enable us to easily tap into the huge pool of resources readily available across Europe and merge them with our ongoing operations at the CIT," he added.

To begin with, the company said the new center would be under the direct supervision of Markus Braunsperger, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Hero MotoCorp.

It will focus on development of new vehicle concepts and future technologies in close cooperation with the teams at CIT in Jaipur.

"It will also be the epicenter for Hero's motorsport team - the Hero MotoSports Team Rally that has put India on the global map of motorsports in a short span of time - and will facilitate all rally participation activities, including new product development for the Team," it added.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 09:12 pm

