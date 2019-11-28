App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 12:17 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp sets up interim council to oversee sales division after senior official quits

The interim council, comprising three key members of the leadership team at Hero MotoCorp, will be operational from December 13 to guide the SAS team to upgrade company's entire inventory to BS-VI before the deadline of March 31, 2020, sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has set up an interim council that will oversee the sales and after-sales (SAS) function of the firm after Sanjay Bhan quit as head of the division, industry sources said. After a 30-year stint with the company, Bhan resigned as head of sales of Hero MotoCorp to pursue opportunities outside of the firm.

Hero MotoCorp has also scaled up production of BS-VI units, while discontinuing around 50 trims of BS-IV products, they added.

The company has recently launched BS-VI compliant Splendor iSmart, the first BS-VI motorcycle to be introduced in the country.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 12:07 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hero Motocorp #Sanjay Bhan

