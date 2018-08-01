App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp sales up 9 percent at 6,79,862 units in July

The normal monsoon in most parts of the country and the consequent agricultural harvest will keep the sentiments buoyant and help maintain the momentum.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 9 percent increase in sales to 6,79,862 units in July. The company had sold 6,23,269 units in the corresponding month last year.

"We are confident of carrying the growth trajectory forward and expect to grow at double-digit in the upcoming festive season," Hero MotoCorp Chairman, MD and CEO Pawan Munjal said in a statement.

The normal monsoon in most parts of the country, and the consequent agricultural harvest will keep the sentiments buoyant and help maintain the momentum, he added.

Hero MotoCorp said it has lined up multiple new product launches ahead of the festive season, including the Xtreme 200R motorcycle and the 125cc scooters.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 08:01 pm

tags #Business #Hero Motocorp #India

