you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 01:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp sales up 7% at 7.69 lakh units in September

The company had sold 7,20,739 units in the corresponding month last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
 
 
Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on October 1 reported 6.72 percent rise in total sales at 7,69,138 units in September.

The company had sold 7,20,739 units in the corresponding month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

The sales achieved in September this year were the highest monthly sales for the company, it added.

In the first six months of this fiscal (April-September), the company has already crossed 4.2 million units sales mark, it said.

"With the peak festival season coming up in October and November, the company is confident of setting yet another global benchmark in retail sales during the period this year," it added.
First Published on Oct 2, 2018 01:05 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Hero Motocorp

