Hero MotoCorp sales up 20 percent at 6,29,597 units in February

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp reported a 20 percent increase in sales at 6,29,597 units in February 2018.

The company had sold 5,24,766 units in the corresponding month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

"This sales performance by Hero MotoCorp has been driven by strong growth in scooters, in addition to the continued momentum across the range of its motorcycle brands," it added.