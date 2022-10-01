English
    Hero MotoCorp sales slip 1.95% in September

    Domestic sales were higher last month at 5,07,690 units compared to 5,05,462 units in September 2021.

    PTI
    October 01, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST

    Hero MotoCorp on Saturday reported a 1.95 per cent decline in total sales to 5,19,980 units in September 2022. The company had sold 5,30,346 units in the same month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

    Domestic sales were higher last month at 5,07,690 units compared to 5,05,462 units in September 2021. However, exports were lower at 12,290 units against 24,884 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

    "Heading into the peak festive season, the company remains optimistic about customer demand over the coming weeks," Hero MotoCorp said. The normal monsoon across most parts of the country and the encouraging farm activity are likely to contribute to positive customer sentiments, it added.
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 06:52 pm
