Hero MotoCorp sales rise to 685,047 units in August

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp today reported a 0.92 percent rise in total sales at 685,047 units in August.

The company had sold 678,797 units of motorcycles and scooters in August 2017, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp said in August, Hero MotoCorp commenced dispatch of its new premium motorcycle, the Xtreme 200R, to dealerships across the country.

The company said it will soon launch two new 125cc scooters to provide more excitement during the upcoming festive season.