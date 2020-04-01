App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 10:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp sales down 42% in March

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,05,883 units last month as against 5,35,943 units in March 2019, down 42.9 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 42.4 percent decline in total sales at 3,34,647 units in March.

The company had sold 5,81,279 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,05,883 units last month as against 5,35,943 units in March 2019, down 42.9 percent.

Close

Total scooter sales declined 36.55 percent to 28,764 units as compared with 45,336 units in the year-ago month, it added.

In the domestic market, sales stood at 3,16,685 units last month as compared with 5,53,302 units in the same period a year ago, down 42.7 percent.

"In March 2020, the auto industry and the entire global economy has been faced with unprecedented disruption, owing to the novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 has resulted in interrupted supply chains, halted production and lock-down, leading to no retails," the company said.

The two-wheeler major said it has elevated Naveen Chauhan as Head of Sales and After Sales, with immediate effect.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 10:50 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Hero Motocorp #Technology

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.