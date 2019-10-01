Hero MotoCorp sales dip 20% in September to 6,12,204 units

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported 20.4 per cent decline in total sales at 6,12,204 units in September. The company had sold 7,69,138 units in the same month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp Head of Sales, After-Sales & Parts Sanjay Bhan said that in order to attract first-time buyers, the company has introduced a host of special schemes including low down-payment, aggressive interest rates and easy EMIs.