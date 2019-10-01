App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 08:30 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp sales dip 20% in September to 6,12,204 units

Hero MotoCorp Head of Sales, After-Sales & Parts Sanjay Bhan said that in order to attract first-time buyers, the company has introduced a host of special schemes including low down-payment, aggressive interest rates and easy EMIs.

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported 20.4 per cent decline in total sales at 6,12,204 units in September. The company had sold 7,69,138 units in the same month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

"We have also introduced offers to support our dealers, like increasing their credit limits, providing support for festive schemes and incentivising their sales teams. We expect a positive festive season and improving trends from here on," he added.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 08:26 pm

tags #Business #Hero Motocorp

