Hero MotoCorp sales dip 17% in April

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on May 2 reported 17.24 per cent decline in sales to 5,74,366 units in April. The company had sold 6,94,022 units in April 2018.Despite the challenging market conditions, the company registered over 7.8 million unit sales in 2018-19, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
First Published on May 2, 2019 08:03 pm