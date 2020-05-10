App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 03:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp resumes retail operations from 1,500 touch-points

Around 10,000 units of motorcycles and scooters have already been sold since the reopening of these customer touch-points, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Sunday said it has resumed operations across 1,500 touch-points, including authorised dealerships, across the country.

Around 10,000 units of motorcycles and scooters have already been sold since the reopening of these customer touch-points, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

"The company has commenced its retail operations with the re-opening of more than 1,500 customer touch-points including authorised dealerships and service centres," it said.

Close

These outlets contribute to around 30 per cent of the company's total domestic retail sales, it added.

related news

Hero MotoCorp' sales network includes over 6,000 touch-points, comprising around 1,000 dealers, service centres, among others, across the country.

The two-wheeler major said it has also commenced vehicle dispatches from its manufacturing facilities from May 7.

The company had reopened three of its manufacturing plants at Dharuhera and Gurgaon in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand on May 4.

All of Hero MotoCorp's manufacturing facilities across the globe had halted operations on March 22 as a precautionary preventive measure against COVID-19.

"Keeping the safety and wellbeing of everyone as top-most priority, the company has issued a re-start manual to all its dealerships, service centers and parts distributors," the company said.

In addition to sharing the restart manuals, the company has also conducted training programs though webinars, reaching to 700 internal sales, after-sales employees already, it added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 10, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Business #Hero Motocorp #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Despite lockdown, NFL's fertiliser sales jump 71% to 3.62 lakh tonnes in April

Despite lockdown, NFL's fertiliser sales jump 71% to 3.62 lakh tonnes in April

Coronavirus pandemic | Govt working on several initiatives to attract investors

Coronavirus pandemic | Govt working on several initiatives to attract investors

Kerala: Shops remain shut, vehicles off the roads as total lockdown on Sundays comes into force

Kerala: Shops remain shut, vehicles off the roads as total lockdown on Sundays comes into force

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.