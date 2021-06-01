MARKET NEWS

Hero MotoCorp reports 51% dip in sales in May

Three of the plants – located in Gurugram, Haridwar and Dharuhera – resumed single-shift operations on May 17, followed by the other three located in Neemrana, Halol and Chittoor on May 24.

PTI
June 01, 2021 / 09:19 PM IST
The country's top two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has sold 1,83,044 units last month, down by 51 per cent from 3,72,285 units dispatched in April this year. Sales last month were adversely impacted due to the closure of plant operations in view of the escalation in the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the company said in a statement.

The two-wheeler major had proactively halted operations at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country on April 22. Three of the plants – located in Gurugram, Haridwar and Dharuhera – resumed single-shift operations on May 17, followed by the other three located in Neemrana, Halol and Chittoor on May 24.

Considering this unprecedented situation, sales volume of May is not comparable with the corresponding month of the previous year and sequential months of this year, Hero Moto Corp noted. The company continues to monitor the situation closely and will move to double-shift production gradually, it said.

"With the vaccination drive gaining pace and a sharp decline in the number of Covid-positive cases, markets across the country are expected to open up gradually and this would aid in the swift recovery of businesses in the coming weeks," it added.
TAGS: #Coronavirus pandemic #Hero Motocorp
first published: Jun 1, 2021 09:19 pm

